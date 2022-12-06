Amazon’s Halo fitness wearables back at Black Friday lows of $35 shipped (Reg. $70+)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSports-Fitness
Reg. $70+ $35
Halo fitness bands

The Black Friday all-time lows are back on Amazon’s Halo fitness band to give folks what could be the last chance to land one for the holidays at a major discount. You can now score both the Halo Band and Halo View fitness tracker wearables at $34.99 shipped each in multiple colors. Regularly $70 and $80 lately, today’s deals are the lowest price around at up to 56% off the going rates. This is also the same all-time lows we tracked during the Black Friday festivities this year, delivering prices $5 and $10 below the October Prime Day event. These are Amazon’s connected fitness tracker wearables – one has a color display and the other delivers a more swim-ready design, both of which track steps, heart rate, workouts, and sleep patterns. There is a standalone monitoring experience here, but the full feature set requires a subscription service that comes free for the first 6 months before automatically renewing at $3.99 per month thereafter. If the added benefits of the subscription don’t interest you after you have given them a try for free, cancel it before it renews via your Amazon account. More details below. 

Alongside ongoing holiday deals on Amazfit’s GTS 2 smartwatch, the brand’s Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker makes for an even more affordable alternative to the Amazon models above. Currently selling for $28 shipped with no subscription fee required, it features 15-day battery life, the BioTracker TM2 PPG optical sensor, blood oxygen tracking, and 11 built-in sports modes, just for starters. 

Joining ongoing deals on Fitbit’s new Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches, you’ll want to check out some of the other fitness deals we are tracking below as well:

Amazon Halo View fitness tracker features:

  • More than just counting steps — Access key Halo health metrics like heart rate, Activity points, Sleep score, and on-demand blood oxygen levels on the Halo View color touch display.
  • Halo membership included — Purchase includes 12 months of full access to exclusive membership features, workouts, and programs. Auto-renews at $3.99/month + tax. To manage your membership, visit Your Account › Memberships & Subscriptions.
  • Move better — Get a Movement Assessment with the Halo app and a personalized exercise program to help improve your movement health over time.
  • Recharge and refuel — Measure the quantity and quality of your sleep, and discover daily meditations and delicious recipes from WW, Whole Foods Market, and more.
  • Discover more — Access an ever-growing library of expert-backed, on-demand workouts and other ways to stay healthy.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Logitech’s latest Aurora Collection G705 Wireless...
Pick up Renogy’s 100W solar panel and 10A PWM charge ...
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Patrick’s guide to the perfect m...
Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router sees rare...
The Minions serve a new evil master now: CASETiFY’...
Lenovo’s regularly $1,642 Legion Slim 7 RTX 3060 ...
TP-Link’s latest Archer AXE300 Quad-Band Wi-Fi 6E...
Ninja’s XL 7-in-1 air fryer indoor grill with Foo...
Load more...
Show More Comments