Amazon’s Halo fitness wearables back at Black Friday lows of $35 shipped (Reg. $70+)

The Black Friday all-time lows are back on Amazon’s Halo fitness band to give folks what could be the last chance to land one for the holidays at a major discount. You can now score both the Halo Band and Halo View fitness tracker wearables at $34.99 shipped each in multiple colors. Regularly $70 and $80 lately, today’s deals are the lowest price around at up to 56% off the going rates. This is also the same all-time lows we tracked during the Black Friday festivities this year, delivering prices $5 and $10 below the October Prime Day event. These are Amazon’s connected fitness tracker wearables – one has a color display and the other delivers a more swim-ready design, both of which track steps, heart rate, workouts, and sleep patterns. There is a standalone monitoring experience here, but the full feature set requires a subscription service that comes free for the first 6 months before automatically renewing at $3.99 per month thereafter. If the added benefits of the subscription don’t interest you after you have given them a try for free, cancel it before it renews via your Amazon account. More details below.

Alongside ongoing holiday deals on Amazfit’s GTS 2 smartwatch, the brand’s Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker makes for an even more affordable alternative to the Amazon models above. Currently selling for $28 shipped with no subscription fee required, it features 15-day battery life, the BioTracker TM2 PPG optical sensor, blood oxygen tracking, and 11 built-in sports modes, just for starters.

Joining ongoing deals on Fitbit’s new Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches, you’ll want to check out some of the other fitness deals we are tracking below as well:

Amazon Halo View fitness tracker features:

More than just counting steps — Access key Halo health metrics like heart rate, Activity points, Sleep score, and on-demand blood oxygen levels on the Halo View color touch display.

Halo membership included — Purchase includes 12 months of full access to exclusive membership features, workouts, and programs. Auto-renews at $3.99/month + tax. To manage your membership, visit Your Account › Memberships & Subscriptions.

Move better — Get a Movement Assessment with the Halo app and a personalized exercise program to help improve your movement health over time.

Recharge and refuel — Measure the quantity and quality of your sleep, and discover daily meditations and delicious recipes from WW, Whole Foods Market, and more.

Discover more — Access an ever-growing library of expert-backed, on-demand workouts and other ways to stay healthy.

