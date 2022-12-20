Skytech’s regularly $1,900 Chronos Gaming Desktop with RTX 3070 returns to low of $1,600

Amazon is currently offering the Skytech Chronos i5/32GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Desktop for $1,599.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,900, this solid $300 discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. While prices for desktop hardware have been dropping across the board as availability gets better, you may not want to build out your own PC. Instead, you can grab the Skytech desktop that comes equipped with an Intel 12th Gen i5-12600K CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU for a powerful gaming experience. The 32GB of DDR5 RAM is paired with 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage to store all your games with quick access for those large files as well. If you’re in the market for a new gaming desktop, this is a good option that is a good value. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for a mobile gaming solution, check out the Acer Predator Helios 300 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $1,203. You will get Wi-Fi 6 support with lightning-fast wireless internet on supported networks alongside the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor and RTX 3060 graphics. This hardware is perfectly capable of powering the 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display in pretty much any game, with some stronger AAA games needing some settings turned down. One unique feature this laptop comes with that you won’t see in too many other places is the Alexa Show Mode which will let this device operate as if it were a Show device.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another portable gaming solution? We’re also tracking the 2022 Razer Blade 14 Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop marked down to $1,800, the new all-time low price. Running a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and an RTX 3070 Ti, you will be able to fully utilize the 1440p 165Hz display. Vapor chamber cooling is used to get as much performance out of the hardware as possible in a relatively thin device.

Skytech Chronos i5/32GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Desktop features:

The Skytech Chronos offers the best gaming computer built up to date to quickly run popular games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, Valorant, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, New World, Minecraft, Elden Ring, Rocket League, The Division 2, and more at Ultra settings, detailed 1440p Quad HD resolution, and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.

