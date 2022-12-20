Sony’s new XM5 ANC Headphones return to $348 low at $50 off with 2-day shipping

Sony launched its latest flagship ANC headphones earlier this summer, and now ahead of Christmas you can lock-in one last chance to save. Amazon now offers the Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones for $348 shipped in two different styles, which is down from the usual $398 going rate. This is a match of the all-time low at $50 off and still only the second time it has been at this price.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans backed by some of the best active noise cancellation on the market. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. Head below for more.

As for how Sony’s latest stack up to other ANC offerings on the market, we just took a hands-on look at the best ANC headphones from all the top brands. Pitting the most popular options out there against each other, we breakdown how the XM5 compare to the latest from Apple, Bowers & Wilkins, and other top brands.

If you’re looking to go the true wireless route, earlier this week we saw a new all-time low go live on the latest from Bose. Its new QuietComfort Earbuds II just hit the scene earlier this fall and arrive with one of the more capable feature sets centered around ANC, adaptive transparency, and other personalized listening features. Dropping down to $229, you can now save $70 in the process ahead of the holidays.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC Headphones:

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

