Universal Audio Volt 1 interface just hit a new Amazon low at $110, plus more up to $350 off

Amazon has now dropped the prices even lower on the wonderful Universal Audio interfaces starting with the entry-level Volt 1. This audio interface regularly fetches $139, dropped to $118 for the first time for Black Friday, and is now at a new Amazon all-time low of $109.94 shipped. Alongside including $400 in UAD plug-ins and software FX, this 24-bit/192kHz audio interface provides a single combination input for XLR mics, guitars, and more. A notable option for home music producers, demo recordings, or even podcasting, it also features a headphone output, MIDI connectivity, 48V phantom power for condenser mics and the like, as well as direct monitoring for latency-free recording. Head below for more details and additional Universal Audio interface deals.

UA Volt interface deals:

***Note: All of the price drops below are either matching or slightly below the Black Friday offers we tracked.

UA Volt 276 USB Audio Interface $262 (Reg. $299) Plus $400 in UAD plug-ins

(Reg. $299) UA Volt 2 Studio Pack $242 (Reg. $299) With USB Interface, Mic and Headphones Plus $400 in UAD plug-ins

(Reg. $299) UA Volt 276 Studio Pack $369 (Reg. $399) With USB Interface, Mic and Headphones Plus $400 in UAD plug-ins

(Reg. $399) And even more…

UA pro-grade Apollo interface deals:

And speaking of home studio gear, check out the new GoAux portable content creator speakers from KRK as well as its holiday price drops from $150.

UA Volt 1 USB Audio Interface features:

Easily create music productions, livestreams, and podcasts on Mac, PC, iPad, and iPhone

Record vocals and instruments with rich, full sound using Vintage Mic Preamp mode

Produce with industry-leading software including Ableton, Melodyne, UJAM’s Virtual Drummer, Marshall, Ampeg, and more

Harness USB bus power for on-the-go recording with class-leading 24-bit/192 kHz audio conversion

Studio-quality headphone amp, MIDI connections, 48V phantom power, and Direct Monitoring for latency-free recording

30-day Free Trial Subscription to UAD Spark, an ever expanding library of world-class plug-ins and instruments that run on Mac, no hardware required

