Land elago’s Game Boy AirPods Pro 2 case with holiday delivery at a new $16 all-time low

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its new Game Boy-style AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case Case from $16.14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the lowest possible price. While the gray model launched on Amazon recently at $19, it regularly fetches $22 in all colors directly from elago and is now at the lowest we have tracked since it released just before Black Friday. Designed specifically for Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 and currently listed as arriving before Christmas on Amazon (at the time of writing), this is a perfect chance to score the nostalgic Apple earbuds cover. It features a Nintendo Game Boy-style design, the brand’s usual silicone construction, and a cutout to support Apple’s new lanyard connector alongside wireless charging-compatibility. Head below for more.

If the Nintendo vibes aren’t your style, be sure to dive into the ongoing Amazon all-time low we are tracking on the brand’s clear AirPods Pro 2 model. Starting from $9 Prime shipped, you can also score this one with the lanyard strap included for $14 with wireless charging-friendly designs, and a “no-smudge” micro dot treatment.

While shipping times are beginning to slip into next week now, if you’re still looking to upgrade to Apple’s latest earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 are currently sitting at the lowest price we have tracked. Matching the Black Friday listing from last month, you can get a complete breakdown of this price drop in our previous deal coverage right here.

elago AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case:

UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!

OTHER CASES CAN BE BORING WITH JUST ADDING SOME COLOR BUT the elago AW5 compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation transforms the charging case into a RETRO GAMING CONSOLE!

EXPERIENCE A BLAST FROM THE PAST WITH this DURABLE SILICONE case that offers GREAT PROTECTION against drops, scratches, dirts, and oils from DAILY USE.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!