elago’s AirPods Pro 2 clear covers showcase and protect your Apple case at new $9 all-time low

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering new all-time low pricing on its clear AirPods Pro 2 case without the included lanyard strap for $8.99 after clipping the on-page coupon. We are also still tracking the same case with the strap included for $13.99. Both ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 and $17 respectively direct from elago, they more typically fetch closer to $12 and $14 at Amazon as of late with today’s deals delivering a new all-time low on the basic model and a match on the strapped variant – get a closer look at the brand’s lanyard strap in our launch coverage. Both include a cutout to access Apple’s lanyard connector, wireless charging-friendly designs, and a “no-smudge” micro dot treatment. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $9 and under AirPods Pro 2 case section will highlight just how notable today’s lead offer is – you’ll be hard-pressed to find something from a brand as well-known as elago for less whether it’s clear or not. A relatively popular option with a similar feature set, outside of the clear casing, that might be worth the savings is the MATEPROX model at just over $8.50 Prime shipped. But it’s hard for us to recommend it over the elago as we don’t have any experience with the brand.

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch, you’ll definitely want to check out the rare all-time low hits Native Union’s Italian leather model as well as Caseology’s latest AirPods Pro 2 Vault case at its best price ever. And for all you AirPods 3 users, head straight over to our launch coverage for the brand new covers Nomad just launched including three sporty new high-gloss finishes.

elago clear AirPods Pro 2 case features:

UNLIKE OTHER CLEAR CASES, elago’s is designed FROM SCRATCH IN-HOUSE. We start with creating mock-ups and then create our own mold so that you get a product that was DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY for your AirPods and PROTECTS IT FROM EVERYDAY USE!

MOST COMPLAINTS ABOUT clear cases are that the color fades or the case is yellows over time. Our cases are DO NOT FADE and the COLOR ALWAYS SHINES! As the case is made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), the yellowing effect takes longer with continued use.

NEVER WORRY ABOUT SMUDGES WITH our innovative MICRO DOT PATTERN and have the ability to CUSTOMIZE YOUR CASE by adding stickers!

