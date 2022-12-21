Elite Gourmet’s 4-quart electric ice cream maker requires no pre-freezing at $50.50

Amazon is offering the Elite Gourmet 4-quart Electric Ice Cream Maker for $50.61 shipped. Down from $60, today’s deal saves nearly $10 and marks the best price that we’ve seen since January. This ice cream maker is perfect for those who don’t want to have to keep a tub in the freezer. It’s powered by an electric motor and a waterproof interior. Instead of a frozen tub, you’ll use ice plus rock salt, which makes it far easier to use than other methods. It’s got “whisper-quiet” operation, and cleanup is easy as the canister and lid are both dishwasher and freezer safe. You can use your own recipes, or follow the ones included with the packaging as well, making it quite a versatile setup all around. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this very vanilla ice cream mix so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives. At just $5 on Amazon, this pack will easily make you a quart of vanilla ice cream and is perfect for getting started without knowing how to make your own recipes yet.

Looking for something more budget-friendly? Well, Dash’s My Pint electric ice cream maker is just $15. That’s a fraction of what today’s lead deal costs and is a great way to make smaller servings of ice cream without breaking out a massive 4-quart bowl.

Elite Gourmet 4-quart Ice Cream Maker features:

The Elite gourmet 4Qt. Old fashioned electric ice cream maker churns out delicious homemade ice cream in less than 40 minutes. It features a 4-Quart heavy duty aluminum canister and a powerful 90-rpm motor, so making ice cream is fast, convenient and fun for the whole family! It’s great for entertaining at family parties, BBQ and picnics using all of your favorite ice cream, sorbet, gelato and even frozen yogurt recipes.

