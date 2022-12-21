Google Nest Hub Max returns to all-time low at $164 (Reg. $229), plus Nest Hub 2nd Gen $50

Through the end of the day, Best Buy offers the Google Nest Hub Max for $163.99 shipped in two styles. Marked down from $229, you’re looking at a match of the Black Friday pricing at $65 off. This is the first discount since Thanksgiving Week and delivers another chance to score the all-time low before the holidays come to an end. Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow alongside all of the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review and you can head below for more.

Also on sale today, you can make out for less cash by upgrading your Google Assistant setup with the latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen instead. This offering drops down to a 7-inch screen and ditches some of the higher-end features noted above at the $49.99 price point via Best Buy. Though it does arrive with the new addition of Soli Sleep Sensing that allows Nest Hub to monitor wellness overnight and is now at the second-best price to date of 50% off.

But if your Wi-Fi could use some last-minute love ahead of the holiday get togethers this weekend, Amazon is offering a new all-time low on Google’s Nest system. This 2-node package not only blankets your home in some more reliable Wi-Fi coverage, but also doubles as a pair of Google Assistant speakers with the best price ever of $129.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

