Score a last-minute holiday Wi-Fi upgrade with Google’s Nest system at $129 low (Reg. $299)

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Wifi 2-Node Mesh System for $129 shipped. Normally fetching $299, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $170 off. This is well below our previous mention of $175 from earlier in the fall, too. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 4,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space thanks to the 2-node setup with support for up to 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. Alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. It might be cutting it close, but the before Christmas delivery means you can lock-in a new mesh system to refresh the Wi-Fi before the in-laws come over. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re just hoping to start with a single router, you can grab the starter Google Nest Wifi pack for $79 at Amazon right now. This package isn’t going to provide the same kind of coverage as the lead deal, but will arrive with the same Assistant speaker capabilties. It can cover 2,200-square feet with the same 802.11ac coverage as above, and can be expanded down the line with additional Google mesh routers, too.

Those looking for a different take on a home network upgrade, Synology’s latest release is hard to beat at the price or its feature set. Having just launched earlier this spring, the new RT6600ax router pairs exceptional Wi-Fi 6 with robust NAS functionality. So on top of blanketing your home with coverage, it can support hooking up a hard drive for some network storage to handle Time Machine backups and more.

Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router features:

Nest Wifi routers work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. This is Wi-Fi the way it should be. Home size, materials, and layout can affect how Wi-Fi signal travels. Larger homes or homes with thicker walls or long, narrow layouts may need extra Nest Wifi devices for full coverage.

