New low drops Philips Hue’s Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip to $108 (Reg. $180), more from $42

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip for $107.94 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d more regularly pay $180, today’s offer amounts to the best discount we’ve ever seen at $72 off. This is well below our previous $118 mention from earlier in the fall and a new all-time low. As one of the more recent additions to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched back in October, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale at Amazon, you can lock-in some extra savings on the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip Extension. This one lands at an extra 15% off, turning the original $20 discount into an even more notable 40% discount at $42.49 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. This delivers an extra 3 feet of length to the lead deal or your existing Gradient lightstrip for covering even more space in your smart home.

As far as other upgrades to your Philips Hue smart home go, we’re also tracking a pair of different sales on its latest releases. If you’re looking to just upgrade an existing lamp or light fixture with some of the smart features, we’re tracking discounted Philips Hue color, dimmable, and filament smart bulbs from $22 at the best prices of the year. Then be sure to check out the Gradient lamps with addressable RGB lighting that have now also gone on sale starting at $136.

Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip features:

Blend any of millions of colors of smart light with the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip, whose dynamic light scenes offer a gradient of smart light for a truly unique look. Control up to 10 lights in a room with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home. Shape, bend, or cut to size to fit your space, or extend the lightstrip up to 33 feet with a lightstrip extension. Pair your lightstrip with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device for hands-free help in any room, or use Apple HomeKit when paired with a Hue Bridge.

