Philips Hue Gradient lamps with addressable RGB lighting on sale from $136 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now offering the new Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp for $250.52 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $320, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $70 off. This is $20 below our previous Black Friday mention and only the second chance to save. Arriving as one of the more unique expansions of the Philips Hue Gradient series, this Signe floor lamp packs an upright design that can paint a corner, the sides of your TV, and other spots in your home with all of the usual colors that you’d expect. Though stepping up from other models, the internal lighting array features individually-addressable LEDs for more creative color pallets or syncing on-screen content to the ambient lights in your home theater. Compatible with Bluetooth or Zigbee, this can connect with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, too. Head below for other Philips Hue Black Friday discounts.

Also joining the more full featured counterpart above, Amazon is marking down the Philips Hue Gradient Signe Table Lamp, as well. Now down to $169.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $220, this is delivering one of the best prices to date at $50 off while packing much of the same technology as the lead deal. As one of the more recent additions to the Philips Hue stable, its new Gradient Signe Table Lamp can be placed pretty much anywhere to add some extra ambient lighting into the mix. The upright design can splash multiple colors at a time onto the wall or behind a TV with addressable LEDs that pair with the rest of your Hue setup over Bluetooth or Zigbee for the full HomeKit experience.

And to complete the trifecta of addressable RGB Philips Hue discounts today, the Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Tube joins in thanks to an Amazon discount that lands at $135.99 with the on-page coupon. This is down from the usual $200 price tag to deliver 32% in savings while matching our previous mention. You’ll find all of the same features as the other two options on sale today, but with a flat design that can rest below TVs or on shelves and more which we detail over in the launch coverage.

Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp features:

Get a gradient of colorful light with the Philips Hue Signe gradient Floor. Dynamic light scenes blend any of millions of colors of smart light together. Control with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly in a single room, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home.

