Apple’s official 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Folio hits $18 low (Reg. $99), iPad mini 6 Folio at $46

Woot is now offering Apple’s official Smart Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $17.99 Prime shipped in several. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at one notable clearance sale that is well below the competing Amazon discount at $81. Wrapping your 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro in one of Apple’s official cases, the Smart Folio protects both the front and back of your device. On top of doubling as a stand for watching videos or taking notes, the folding folio cover provides sleep and wake functionality. It also magnetically snaps to the back of your device and features a soft polyurethane material to round out the package for some extra protection when stored away in your bag. On top of working with the latest iPad Pro, there’s also support for previous-generation models.

Amazon is now also offering the official Apple Smart Folio for iPad Mini 6 starting at $46.99 in several styles. Normally fetching $59, much like you’ll pay for all four of the other colorways right now, today’s offer marks an all-around rare chance to save on an essential for Apple’s latest and most compact iPadOS experience. It wraps your iPad mini 6 in the same soft polyurethane material as we noted above, and delivers the same sleep and wake functionality in the process with magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device.

Another must-have iPad accessory is on sale this week to complement all of the holiday iPad discounts that have gone live as of late. The Apple Pencil 2 is easily one of the most popular add-ons to any of Apple’s latest iPadOS devices, and right now you can score it for less than ever before at $89. That takes $40 off the usual price tag and still arrives right before Christmas to wrap up under the tree.

Apple iPad Smart Folio Cover features:

The Smart Cover for iPad is constructed from a single piece of polyurethane to protect the front of your device. It automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed.

You can easily fold the Smart Cover into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls. It’s easy to remove, so you can snap it on and off whenever you want.

