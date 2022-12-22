COSORI’s regularly $240 smart Alexa 6-qt. Aeroblaze Indoor Air Fryer Grill now $150

Amazon is now offering the COSORI 6-quart Smart Aeroblaze Indoor Grill Air Fryer for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $240, this is 38% off or $90 off the going rate, $10 below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Delivering indoor grilling functionality all year round, you’re looking at a hybrid multi-cooker of sorts that also features built-in air frying action, roasting, broiling, baking, dehydrating, and more. A nice bonus feature you score here that isn’t typically available in this price range from the bigger brands is support for optional remote smartphone-control and hands-free Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. The companion app, which includes over 100 recipes you can select from, provides one touch cooking to have the AeroBlaze automatically begin cooking with the “correct temperature and time.” More details below.

If you can make do with a smaller unit, the 4-quart Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill is a notable option. It sells for $120 at Amazon and also comes with the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer. This is a renewed unit, but it also comes from one of the best brands in the space and ships with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

We are also still tracking a solid offer on the Instant’s Essentials 4-quart Air Fryer if you’re looking for a dedicated countertop cooking option. Now matching the best price we have seen on Amazon, this 2022 release gets straight to the point with simple, no-frills operation that features a non-stick, dishwasher safe air fry basket and tray with enough space for up to 1.5 pounds of French fries. Get a closer look right here and head over to our home goods guide for even more.

COSORI Smart Aeroblaze Indoor Grill Air Fryer features:

MEET THE COSORI AEROBLAZE INDOOR GRILL: Temperatures up to 510°F sear and sizzle food in minutes to give you your desired doneness with chargrill marks and caramelized flavor

VIRTUALLY SMOKE-FREE: A pre-installed activated carbon filter, precise temperature presets, and splatter guard effectively reduce unwanted smoke and odors during the cooking process to keep your kitchen clean and cool

FAMILY CAPACITY: Cook enough food for 3–5 people on the large 100 square-inch grill. The surface fits up to 4 steaks, 4 hamburgers, or 15 hot dogs

