Instant’s Essentials 4-quart Air Fryer returns to Amazon low for first time at $55 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Instant Essentials 4-quart Air Fryer for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $80, like it currently fetches directly from Instant, today’s deal is 31% off, matching the Amazon low, and only the second time we have seen it down at this price. This is Instant’s no-frills air frying solution for folks that don’t want to mess around with all of the fancy smart features and controls of the more pricey models. It features a 4-quart capacity alongside two simple dial controls for time and temperature (170 to 400 degrees). From there, you’ll find a non-stick dishwasher-safe basket, “little to no preheating time,” and enough space for up to 1.5-pounds of French fries. Head below for more details.

You’ll find a few different options for less if you’re looking for something more compact. The 2-quart Chefman TurboFry comes to mind at $40, much like the 2.5-quart Magic Bullet. But if you’re looking for something larger, it might be worth spending a touch more on the popular GoWISE USA 5.8-quart variant at $55.

Then go swing by our home goods guide for any last minute kitchen and cooking gear you might be after. Alongside the ongoing Vitamix holiday price drops and this deal on COSORI’s 2022 Alexa-compatible Smart Air Fryer, we are also tracking a solid discount on the beloved AeroPress. This pour over-meets-French press coffee maker delivers a portable form-factor you can take just about anywhere and it has now returned to one of the best prices of the year at $30. Get a closer look right here.

Instant Essentials Air Fryer features:

EASY-TO-USE: Featuring 2 simple dials for time and temperature, making operating this air fryer so convenient!

EvenCrisp TECHNOLOGY: Advanced technology that drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time!

EASY CLEAN-UP: Non-stick, dishwasher safe air fry basket and tray

FAST HEATING: Little to no preheating time, from frozen to golden in minutes! Create gourmet meals with the versatility of a temperature range of 170 to 400° F

PERFECT SIZE: 4 Quart basket easily fits 1.5 lb. of French fries or 2.5 lb. of chicken. Proudly display it on your countertop without taking much room or tuck it away it your cabinet our pantry

