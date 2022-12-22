Save $300 on Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 13-inch Tablet Computer in return to low of $1,000

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch i7/16GB/256GB for $999.99 shipped. Typically going for $1,300 over at Amazon, this 23% price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. This deal is currently matched over at Best Buy. The 11th Gen Intel i7 quad-core processor and 16GB of system memory will power through pretty much any application and could even handle some light gaming. With 256GB of SSD storage, you will have plenty of space for all your documents and other miscellaneous files while having fast access to them. Two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside Wi-Fi 6 means you will have fast wireless internet and attached peripheral connections will have up to 40Gb/s link speeds. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

While the deal above does not include a keyboard, you can grab the Signature Surface Pro Keyboard for $132.50. Covered in luxurious Alcantara, this mechanical keyboard cover attaches magnetically to the Surface Pro with the large glass touchpad further enhancing the premium experience. There is even a dedicated Surface Slim Pen 2 storage area that will have it ready to go at a moment’s notice. You can even bundle the keyboard and slim pen together for $204 if you want to get both simultaneously. Otherwise, you can grab the pen at a later time for $93.

Looking to jump to Apple silicon instead of grabbing the Surface Pro above? We’re currently tracking the previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook 1TB/16GB for $1,199, matching the all-time low price we’ve tracked. While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch i7/16GB/256GB features:

Unlock more possibilities than ever with the Pro designed for a Pro like you. The first consumer laptop-to-tablet PC based on the Intel® Evo™ platform and designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Pro 8 combines the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, with the iconic Kickstand. Do great things with a larger 13” touchscreen, faster connections with Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, and extra speed when you need it.

