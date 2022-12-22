Portable SSD deals still shipping for Christmas from $83: SanDisk, Game Drives, RGB, and more

SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive

Portable solid-storage devices have been among the most popular items among 9to5Toys readers this year. And alongside new releases from Samsung and SanDisk, not to mention the miniature machined metal OWC model we reviewed and the RGB-equipped WD_BLACK P40 portable SSD we went hands-on with after that, there are plenty of notable options out there that are currently seeing solid holiday price drops to meet a wide-range of needs. While holiday shipping windows for Prime members are starting to close now, there are still a series of notable and very much discounted portable SSDs listed as arriving ahead of the big day this weekend. Whether you have a gamer on your list or are just looking for a reliable and speedy storage solution for yourself, you’ll definitely want to take a closer look at the models listed down below. 

Holiday portable SSD deals still live:

***Note: All of the models below, many of which appeared in our 2022 roundup of the best portable SSDs on the market, are currently listed as arriving before Christmas (at the time of writing). 

Prefer some even more compact storage? The 2022 model Samsung PRO 512GB microSDXC is currently sitting within $1 of the all-time low alongside other options starting from $12 Prime shipped

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD features:

  • Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
  • Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating
  • Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind
  • Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption (2)
  • Back up mobile content quickly and easily thanks to compatibility with a range of USB Type-C smart phones

