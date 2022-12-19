Samsung PRO 512GB microSDXC drops within $1 of the all-time low at $56, more from $12

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC for $55.99 shipped. This model launched in late 2021 at $109 and has since dropped down to settle in the $68 to $75 range. Today’s deal is within $1 of the all-time low and the price we tracked over Black Friday last month. This model reaches speeds up to 160MB/s that makes for a notable option for a camera, drone, or gaming rig with U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds, A2 app loading comparable to most of the modern solutions out there, and notable protection against the elements. Samsung also claims it can handle “up to 72 hours in seawater” alongside safeguards against extreme temperatures, x-rays, magnetic situations, and drops, all backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Check out our hands-on review of the brand’s latest speed-focused microSDs. Then head below for more deals on various capacities and models.

Samsung holiday microSD deals:

Check out the new Amazon all-time low on Lexar’s 2022 portable gaming SSD as well as the return of holiday pricing on SK hynix’s 2022 model 7,000MB/s internal SSDs. You’ll find all of the details on those in today’s deal coverage joined by ongoing price drops on PNY and Crucial models starting from $35 shipped. Everything is detailed right here.

Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC features:

Capture seamless 4K videos¹ on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro. Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s, let you shoot more photos faster² and 4K videos¹ look sharp with UHS-I Interface.

