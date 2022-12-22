Spigen’s ArcStation Pro GaN Dual USB-C wall charger delivers 65W of power at $32 (Reg. $49+)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is offering its ArcStation Pro GaN 652 Dual 65W Wall Charger for $31.84 shipped. This deal will be live for another 5 hours or until stocks runs out at the discounted rate. Regularly $55, this model fetches a bloated $75 directly from Spigen, has most recently sold for $49 at Amazon, and is now more than 42% off the going rate for the lowest total we can find. The ArcStation Pro features dual 65W output across a pair of USB-C ports at 40W and 25W when used simultaneously. Alongside the relatively significant amount of power, you’ll also find GaN and 3D PCB tech here that is said to provide “compact” charging solution alongside extended 2-year warranty. Head below for additional details.

If the 65W of power on our headliner offer and the price that it fetches is a bit much for your needs, head over to the Anker annual Christmas sale we featured this morning. Starting from just $10, not only will you find more affordable wall chargers, but there are also notable deals on MagSafe accessories, power banks, speakers, cables, and much more. Dive in right here for a closer look.

Sometimes, however, it’s not just about the specs on these wall chargers. Sometimes, you want something that stands out from the crowd just because. And we recently featured a pair of particularly adorable options in the form of Case-Mate’s new Fuel Brites USB-C models that deliver an almost classic iMac look. But my favorite option here would have to be the Sharkgeek options you might have spotted around here lately. Reaching even farther back into Apple history, it’s 35W USB-C chargers feature a vintage Macintosh vibe and are about as useful as they are collectible.

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 652 charger features:

ArcStation Pro GaN 652 Dual Port is designed with 3D PCB Technology that gives you more power in a compact size. Also, it is engineered with GaN technology that allows the charger to operate with higher efficiency and generate less heat than your standard wall charger. Lastly, the Spigen Intelligent Power Diffusion technology will help you to charge two devices at the same time effectively. ArcStation Pro GaN 652 Dual Port will save your space and time.

