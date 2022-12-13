Tested: Shargeek’s classic Macintosh-themed 35W USB-C charger is the perfect stocking stuffer

Nostalgic tech is making a comeback to close out 2022, and today we’re taking a look at a charger imbued with all of the charm of a classic Macintosh. Having launched earlier in the year, the recent Shargeek Retro 35 arrives with the latest GaN III tech to power your entire Apple setup with an eye-catching design.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Hands-on with Shargeek’s Retro 35 USB-C charger

Earlier this month, Shargeek announced a new Retro 67 charger that’ll be launching next year. Ahead of time, the brand sent over its new Retro 35 charger which arrives with much of the same design. Inspired by the original Macintosh from back in 1984, this charger arrives with the latest GaN III USB-C tech and 35W output to power up all of the gear in your Apple setup.

Though it really is all about the design. Packed into the form-factor of a pretty typical charger, this wall adapter is molded to match Apple’s most famous computer with a light up screen on the front. Bearing the classic smiling face designed by Susan Kare, the color of the faux display changes based on the charging speed.

At the time of writing, Shargeek is also rolling out pricing to go alongside our review that drops its Retro 35 USB-C charger to the lowest price ever. Undercutting the Black Friday discount from last month, you can clip the on-page coupon via Amazon in order to drop it to $31.86. This is the best we’ve ever seen at $2 below our previous mention and is down from the usual $59 going rate.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Ports: USB-C

Input Voltage 100-240 Volts (AC)

Output: 35W Max

Support Protocol: PD3.0/PPS/QC4+/Apple2.4/SCP/FCP/AFC/PE

Size: 1.37*1.70*1.24″

Weight: 55g

9to5Toys’ Take

Over the past few months I’ve been talking about how we’re in something of a retro tech resurgence with tons of accessories from brands both well-known and more obscure hitting the scene. Now the latest one I’m going hands-on with is the Shargeek Retro 35 USB-C Charger.

Taking a bit of a different approach from the translucent tech that has been hitting the scene, this accessory goes back way past the turn of the century to pluck a form-factor right out of the mid-1980s. Fittingly for its name, the Shargeek Retro 35 is more than just inspired by the original Macintosh, and in fact is a near perfect replica of the old school machine. Well, a shrunk down version anyway.

On the top of the charger is the single USB-C port which can dish out 35W of power. On the inside of the beige plastic casing is all of the GaN III tech, which makes this more than a suitable option for powering most of the gear in your Apple setup. It can easily handle iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPads without an issue, though even M2 MacBook Air models can get in on the charging from the compact build that’ll fit right in the palm of your hand.

At full price, the Shargeek Retro 35 is a tough sell and only going to be worth the cost to more hardcore Apple fans. But at nearly 50% off on sale as we detailed above, this goes from a more niche splurge to a must-have stocking stuffer or gift for that person on your list who is just a pain to shop for. Even if they already have a USB-C charger in their arsenal, there’s always room for one more, and Shargeek’s is certainly sure to excite.

It strikes a solid balance between form and function, and while more expensive than the new nostalgic offerings from Case-Mate I reviewed last month, the even more old school stylings are perfect for Apple fans in a way that the 2000s focus doesn’t quite touch on. I’d still recommend checking out those translucent chargers, but the Shargeek Retro 35 really does stand alone as unique model that blends Apple’s rich history with the latest charging tech.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!