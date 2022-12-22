Anker’s annual Christmas sale discounts GaN chargers, MagSafe gear, more from $10

Anker is now getting in on the Christmas spirit today by launching its latest holiday sale courtesy of Amazon starting at $10. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker GaNPrime PowerCore 65W Power Bank at $79.99 after the on-page coupon is clipped. Down from $100, you’re looking at a rare chance to save 20%. This is still one of the first discounts, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best yet at within $5 of the all-time low. As one of the more recent additions to the Anker stable, this charger brings the 65W GaNPrime tech to a more portable solution that can refuel your gear on-the-go. It sports a pair of USB-C ports as well as a USB-A slot, and even has a built-in AC plug for refueling devices at home or just topping off its internal battery. This has lived in my everyday carry since it came in the mail and you can read more about that experience in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Another highlight today has one of Anker’s latest releases marked down for one of the very first times. The new Nano 330W USB-C Charger just hit the scene alongside the new iPhone 14 series earlier this fall and is now marked down to $18.39 when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s down from the usual $23 going rate and delivering the second-best price yet. Featuring a 30W output, these compact chargers comes in one of five different colors and arrives to handle charging everything from iPhones to iPads and more from the single USB-C port. We took a hands-on look at what to expect back in September, calling the new release an iPhone 14’s best friend.

Other Anker Christmas discounts:

Anker GaNPrime PowerCore 65W features:

Enjoy the best of both worlds with a hybrid 65W wall charger and 10,000mAh portable charger in one. With 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, you can easily charge up to 3 devices at once. The portable charger is equipped with Anker’s most advanced GaN-powered charging system, an innovative stacked design, PowerIQ 3.0 for higher efficiency, and ActiveShield 2.0 for intelligent temperature monitoring

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!