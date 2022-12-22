TCL’s unlocked 2022 30 SE Android smartphone returns to all-time lows from $103.50

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its unlocked 30 SE Android Smartphone from $103.59 shipped. Down from $140 or more, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon only a handful of times before. As one of TCL’s latest smartphones, the 30 SE is a great way to upgrade without breaking the bank. It packs 6.52-inch HD+ display that’s powered by TCL’s NXTVISION which uses AI optimization to let the screen deliver “more colorfulness and clarity.” Compatible with both T-Mobile and AT&T, this smartphone is also great for those who don’t want to be tied down to a carrier. The 5,000mAh battery can last for up to two days on a single charge and there’s even a 50MP AI triple camera array around back for capturing footage and recording family moments. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

Be sure to put your savings toward picking up this case and tempered glass screen protector combo for just $11.50 at Amazon. Giving you both a protective case as well as a tempered glass screen protector, this is a great way to keep your smartphone protected.

Don’t forget that TCL’s 10L unlocked Android smartphone with quad-camera array is currently on sale for $170 at Amazon. It’s compatible with more carriers and also packs 256GB of storage, which is more than either version of the 30 SE above. Then, swing by our Android app roundup to find all the other ways you can save on apps and more.

TCL 30 SE features:

Create amazing videos and pictures anytime with ease. With TCL 30 SE unlocked cell phone, you won’t run out of space – 64GB internal memory gives you enough space to download and install everything you wish to have on your phone. You can also add up to 512GB of memory with a microSD card (sold separately). Powered by NXTVISION, AI optimization allows the screen to deliver more colorfulness and crisp clarity to immerse you in subtle details. Eye-comfort modes have better protection against blue light. You will feel less eye strain while using TCL mobile phone 30 SE in dimly lit places and enjoy reading time comfortably under sunlight.

