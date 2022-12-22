Massive collection of holiday Android app deals now live!

It’s time for today’s collection of the best Android app deals and, as per usual at this time of year, there’s a whole lot of them. We are tracking hundreds of dollars in savings on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and a series of solid portable SSD offers with holiday shipping, but for now it’s all about the apps. From the Final Fantasy series, classic RPGs in the Secret of Mana franchise, and Chrono Trigger to some of the platform’s best tower defense titles, the Dragon Quest series, Actraiser, and plenty more, this is easily one of the best and most extensive collections of top-tier Android game and apps we have seen go on sale this year. Head below for a complete look at today’s collection of the best holiday Android app deals.
Best holiday Android app deals
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Nanuleu FREE (Reg. $3)
- Donut County $2 (Reg. $5)
- Florence $1 (Reg. $3)
- Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game $1 (Reg. $3)
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game $2 (Reg. $5)
- FINAL FANTASY II $9 (Reg. $12)
- FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE) $7 (Reg. $15)
- FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE) $7 (Reg. $15)
- FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE) $7 (Reg. $15)
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS $7 (Reg. $14)
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $7 (Reg. $14)
- Adventures of Mana $7 (Reg. $14)
- Trials of Mana $12 (Reg. $24)
- Secret of Mana $3 (Reg. $8)
- Legend of Mana $14 (Reg. $28)
- CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $5 (Reg. $10)
- DRAGON QUEST $2 (Reg. $3)
- DRAGON QUEST II $3 (Reg. $5)
- DRAGON QUEST III $7 (Reg. $10)
- DRAGON QUEST IV $10 (Reg. $15)
- DRAGON QUEST V $10 (Reg. $15)
- DRAGON QUEST VI $10 (Reg. $15)
- DRAGON QUEST VIII $14 (Reg. $20)
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS $16 (Reg. $28)
- Gorogoa $2 (Reg. $5)
- Lichtspeer $1 (Reg. $4)
- Summer Catchers $1 (Reg. $4)
- Ashworld $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Space Grunts 2 $2 (Reg. $4)
- Patchwork The Game $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- FRAMED $1 (Reg. $3)
- FRAMED 2 $1 (Reg. $5)
- Wayward Souls $3 (Reg. $7)
- Meganoid 2 $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Heroes of Loot $0.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Groundskeeper2 $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Neoteria $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- realMyst $1 (Reg. $7)
- Templar Battleforce RPG $5 (Reg. $10)
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $4)
- Templar Assault RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $3)
- Age of Pirates RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $3)
- Cottage Garden $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Death Road to Canada $4 (Reg. $10)
- Lumino City $1 (Reg. $5)
- Terraforming Mars $5 (Reg. $9)
- pureya $2 (Reg. $4)
- Majotori $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Actraiser Renaissance $12 (Reg. $20)
More Android app deals still live:
- ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) FREE (Reg. $5)
- KING OF THE MONSTERS $2 (Reg. $4)
- Space Invaders $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Dariusburst -SP- $4.50 (Reg. $10)
- Rayforce $3.50 (Reg. $7.50)
- KOF 2002 ACA NEOGEO $2 (Reg. $4)
- Raycrisis $7 (Reg. $13)
- Raystorm $5.50 (Reg. $11)
- Fairy Knights $0.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Brain App: Ult. Brain Training $1 (Reg. $15)
- OsmAnd+ — Maps & GPS Offline $12.50 (Reg. $25)
More on Donut County:
Donut County is a story-based physics puzzle game where you play as an ever-growing hole in the ground. Meet cute characters, steal their trash, and throw them in a hole. Raccoons have taken over Donut County with remote-controlled trash-stealing holes. You play as BK, a hole-driving raccoon who swallows up his friends and their homes to earn idiotic prizes.
