Massive collection of holiday Android app deals now live!

It’s time for today’s collection of the best Android app deals and, as per usual at this time of year, there’s a whole lot of them. We are tracking hundreds of dollars in savings on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and a series of solid portable SSD offers with holiday shipping, but for now it’s all about the apps. From the Final Fantasy series, classic RPGs in the Secret of Mana franchise, and Chrono Trigger to some of the platform’s best tower defense titles, the Dragon Quest series, Actraiser, and plenty more, this is easily one of the best and most extensive collections of top-tier Android game and apps we have seen go on sale this year. Head below for a complete look at today’s collection of the best holiday Android app deals.

Best holiday Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Donut County:

Donut County is a story-based physics puzzle game where you play as an ever-growing hole in the ground. Meet cute characters, steal their trash, and throw them in a hole. Raccoons have taken over Donut County with remote-controlled trash-stealing holes. You play as BK, a hole-driving raccoon who swallows up his friends and their homes to earn idiotic prizes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!