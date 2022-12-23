Eve Outdoor Cam falls to best price yet with HomeKit Secure Video at $160 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is now offering the Eve Outdoor Cam with HomeKit for $159.96 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $250, this is delivering the best discount yet at $90 off. We’ve previously seen it sell for $200 at the lowest, with today’s offer stacking a direct price cut with the on-page coupon to deliver an even lower price. Having just launched earlier this summer, the new Eve Outdoor Cam brings HomeKit Secure Video to your Siri setup with a weather-resistant design that can be mounted just about anywhere. It features a 1080p sensor on top of its motion alerts and two-way audio, also arrives with a 157-degree field of view. Rounding out the security features, there’s a built-in dimmable floodlight for adding some extra protection to your home. Get the full scoop on what to expect in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature. Then head below for more.

The indoor Eve Cam on the other hand will provide HomeKit Secure Video support for less, albiet without the outdoor-ready design. This one sells for $120 at Amazon, and we’ve previously walked away impressed by the feature set. On top of the same 1080p recording capabilities and compatibility with Siri, it has one of the more aesthetically-pleasing designs on the market for a smart home camera. It’s down from the usual $150 price tag and you can learn more in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature.

If your HomeKit setup could use some new lighting, this morning saw a collection of Nanoleaf gear go on sale for the best prices of the year. Also joining in with Siri support in tow, the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles are seeing a notable $70 discount down to the $50 low after being sold out for months and are joined by a pair of Thread-enabled offerings starting at just $14.

Eve Outdoor Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock, and receive rich notifications on your iPhone when something is up. Eve Outdoor Cam is designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit Secure Video, built from the ground up to keep your data secure; end-to-end encryption of live and recorded video. 10-day recording history – capture any motion or distinguish between people, pets, vehicles, or packages.

