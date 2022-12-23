Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles fall to $50 with HomeKit in tow (Reg. $120), more from $14

Best Buy is now offering the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Smarter Kit for $49.99 shipped. Normally fetching $120, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at $70 off. This is the first discount since back in August and marks a rare chance to save after largely being out of stock over the past few months. Much like the larger Shapes lights, Nanoleaf’s Mini Triangles integrate with the brand’s whole lineup of on-wall accessories and deliver all of the same modular, multicolor lighting, just with smaller modules. In total, you’re getting five of the lighting panels in the set alongside the controller and power supply that will integrate with your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup. Head below for more.

Not to be outdone, Nanoleaf’s official Amazon storefront is now also discounting a pair of its Thread-enabled smart home accessories, with the Essentials Thread HomeKit Color Lightstrip dropping down to $34.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, this is one of the first discounts of the year on its latest lightstrip with today’s offer delivering 30% in savings alongside hitting the all-time low. Equipped with both Bluetooth Thread and Wi-Fi, this Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip will pair with your Siri and HomeKit setup right out of the box. The 80-inch strip sports full color illumination for adding a bit of flare behind a TV or monitor, onto a shelf for some extra ambiance, or really anywhere else that could use a pop of color. We took a hands-on look at what to expect in a review last year, as well. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is carrying over the Nanoleaf discounts to its Essentials A19 Smart Bulb. Marked down to $13.99, this one typically fetches $20 and is now marking a new all-time low at $1 under previous mentions. Equipped with the very same Thread and Wi-Fi support found on the lead deal, this A19 bulb can be placed into your typical lamp or in-ceiling receptical with full support for HomeKit and Siri. It packs the same multicolor output, too.

More info on the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles:

The Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Create beautiful symmetry in any room, or get completely abstract – the choice is yours. With Connect+ technology in all Nanoleaf Shapes products, you can combine different shapes into a stunning light mosaic.

