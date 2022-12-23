Save 67% on HyperX’s CloudX Wired Xbox Gaming Headset at all-time low of $20

GameStop is now offering the HyperX CloudX Wired Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S/One for $19.99 with free shipping included with orders over $59. Normally going for $60, this 67% discount, or solid $40 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This gaming headset has been officially certified and tested by Microsoft to ensure compatibility with your Xbox over the 3.5mm audio cable with in-line audio controls. Featuring in-line audio controls, the HyperX CloudX headset is built with a durable aluminum frame to stand up to abuse over the years. The noise-cancellation microphone can be detached from the headset when not needed and can be muted using those previously mentioned in-line controls. Head below for more.

While the $20 price point is on the low end for gaming headsets, you could instead grab the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core at the same $20 price. This headset is officially licensed for Xbox just as the option above and connects to your controller over the 3.5mm audio jack. You will find many similarities here, though this headset uses smaller drivers and features fewer premium materials. The built-in microphone arm here does feature swivel-to-mute functionality which is nice given the price.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to have a dedicated microphone for streaming or talking on Discord? We’re still tracking the Elgato Wave:3 White USB Condenser Microphone marked down to $115, the second-best price we’ve seen all-time. Sporting the same features as the original black Wave:3 from Elgato, this microphone delivers an all-new white aesthetic perfect for minimalist setups. You’ll find that it has a cardioid condenser capsule that delivers 24-bit 96kHz audio through its analog-to-digital converter.

HyperX CloudX Gaming Headset features:

HyperX CloudX Gaming Headset has been tested and approved by Microsoft and delivers signature HyperX comfort, durability, and amazing sound for serious Xbox gamers. CloudX has convenient in-line audio controls that sidestep system menus and put control right at your fingertips. The sturdy aluminum frame is designed for long-lasting reliability and to withstand the harsh rigors of daily gaming life. The 100% memory foam ear cushions and leatherette-padded headband provide award-winning comfort for those long weekends and late nights of gaming. 53mm drivers and enhanced bass reproduction pump out crystal clear high, mids, and lows, and the closed cup design mutes the outside world to completely immerse you in your game.

