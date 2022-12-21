Elgato’s white Wave:3 USB microphone and audio interface falls to second-best price of $115

Amazon is offering the Elgato Wave:3 White USB Condenser Microphone for $114.99 shipped. Down from $150, this falls $5 below our last mention and marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. For further comparison, it’s only the third time it’s gone on sale at Amazon. Sporting the same features as the original black Wave:3 from Elgato, this microphone delivers an all-new white aesthetic perfect for minimalist setups. You’ll find that it has a cardioid condenser capsule that delivers 24-bit 96kHz audio through its analog to digital converter. On top of that, there’s Clipguard technology to make distortion “virtually impossible” and the Wave Link app is a full audio interface on your computer with no extra hardware required. Check out our hands-on review of the Wave:3 to learn more and then head below for extra information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, it’s hard to deny the value of the HyperX SoloCast. At just $35 on Amazon, it offers impressive quality without a high price tag. In our hands-on review, we said that the SoloCast is “compact, simple, affordable, and sounds great” and we’ve also gone into detail on how to make it sound even better with simple accessories too. Just keep in mind that you’re not getting anywhere near the same level of software control as the Wave:3 above offers.

For those who use more traditional wired microphones, consider picking up the Elgato’s Wave XLR Audio Mixer Interface. It’s on sale for $120 right now, and normally goes for $160 or more at Amazon. It offers the same software-side features as the Wave:3 above, but lets you use any XLR microphone and also provides phantom power if needed.

Elgato Wave:3 USB Microphone features:

Wave:3 White is a premium microphone and digital mixing solution that fuses plug and play convenience with broadcast-grade circuitry. Never clip again thanks to proprietary anti-distortion technology. Tap the capacitive sensor to silently mute your mic feed. Connect headphones for zero-latency monitoring. Twist the dial to tweak input gain, adjust monitor volume, or crossfade between your mic and PC. Plus combine all your audio sources and create two independent mixes — one for you, one for your audience — with the Wave Link app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!