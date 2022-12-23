Here’s your massive collection of top tier iOS apps and games on sale for the holidays

Well, it’s the Friday before the holidays truly kick off and, as expected, the App Store is now dishing up a massive collection of price drops. Every year at this time, a giant series of the best apps and games for iPhone and iPad go on sale, giving folks a chance to load up their library at a massive discount to both be ready for the new year and to enjoy some mobile titles over the holidays, on upcoming travels, and more. We have now collected and organized the best of the best into one handy list for your reference down below the fold. Happy holidays and enjoy!

Holiday iOS app deals – Games

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $14 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: $14 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FF IV: THE AFTER YEARS: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $14 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Chrono Trigger (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST IV: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: What Remains of Edith Finch: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Child Lebensborn: $2 (Reg. 3)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Trucker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Grimvalor: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tropical Resort Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Forest Camp Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tesla Force: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride – Train Game: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Small World – The Board Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Raiders of the North Sea: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Patchwork The Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: TWD: $1 (Reg. $3)

Music Production deals:

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

Holiday iOS app deals – Productivity

iOS Universal: ProShot: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Hey Metronome: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Digital Barometer S10: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Altimeter & Precision – Simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!