Save 25% on HyperX’s Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse at second-best price of $60

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 25% discount, or solid $20 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $10 of the all-time low. The honeycomb shell cuts out unneeded weight without sacrificing durability while dropping the overall weight to 62g. Grip tape is included with the mouse that can add additional comfort and, as the name implies, grip on the sides and left and right buttons. The HyperX NGENUITY software will give you control over the mouse to customize DPI, which goes up to 16,000, RGB lighting, button assignments, and macro recording. You can use the mouse wirelessly with the included USB dongle or wired so you never have to worry about recharging the battery, which lasts for 100 hours on one charge. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $36. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99g. The HERO 12K sensor is said to deliver “up to 10x the power efficiency over other gaming mice” with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

e sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking the latest CORSAIR K70 PRO Mini Wireless 60% RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $85, the new all-time low price. This keyboard is perfect for the compact setup, coming in a 60% form-factor that nixes additional frills and keys for a streamlined design. With a 360-degree RGB LightEdge glow and swappable MX switches, you’ll find that this is a great keyboard to play your favorite games on.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse packs in all the best features of the ultra-lightweight Pulsefire Haste plus a wireless connection and long-lasting battery life, but only adds a mere 2g of additional weight*. If you’ve been hesitant to cut the mouse cord, fear not, as the Pulsefire Haste’s 1ms report rate and 2.4GHz signal provides a low-latency wireless connection that meets the demands of elite players. Not only that, but with up to 100 hours of battery life**, you’ll get over 4 full days of clicking on heads from a single charge of your honeycomb mouse.

