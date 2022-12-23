Sonos One SL AirPlay 2 Smart Speakers sees rare cert. refurb discount to $119 (Save $80)

Sonos is now offering its in-house refurbished One SL AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker for $119 shipped. Normally fetching $199 for a new condition model, you’d more regularly pay $159 for a refurbished offering. This delivers $80 in savings while marking the best price of the year. It previously fell this low a few months ago in the last refurbished sale we tracked back in the fall, and now is returning to the all-time low to kick off winter. Sonos One SL arrives as one of the best ways to get in on the Sonos ecosystem thanks to its more affordable design that ditches the built-in microphone found on other models. You’re still looking at a standalone speaker that can also be brought into the greater lineup for acting as a surround sound module or just using AirPlay 2 to cast some music from your iPhone. Includes a full 1-year warranty. Head below for more.

Also on sale today courtesy of the Sonos refurbished storefront, its original Beam AirPlay 2 Soundbar is now marked down to $239. You’d more regularly pay $399 for this new condition release, with today’s offer matching the best price of the year at $160 off. Sonos Beam delivers a compact way to upgrade your TV’s built-in speakers without sacrificing on features. It packs AirPlay 2 functionality alongside built-in Alexa and integration with the rest of the Sonos lineup. You can learn more in our hands-on review. There’s also the same full 1-year warranty attached as the discount above.

Then be sure to go check out the reviews that I published earlier in the week on Marshall’s new III series speakers. These offerings take a bit of a different approach than the smart speakers on sale above, delivering vinyl-wrapped designs that are imbued with some retro stylings and even more notable sound quality to match. Our hands-on coverage walks you through what to expect otherwise.

Sonos One SL features:

Brilliant sound – get rich, room-filling sound with the all-new Sonos One SL two room set, and control it with the Sonos app, Apple Airplay 2, and more

For every room – the compact design fits just about any space. Put it on your kitchen countertop or tuck it away on your office bookshelf. It’s humidity resistant so you can even put it in the bathroom

Apple Airplay 2 – stream sound directly from your iPhone or iPad and ask Siri to play Apple Music

