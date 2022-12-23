Save 47% on TP-Link’s 2022 Tapo 2K Smart Outdoor Security Camera at new low of $32

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Tapo 2K Smart Outdoor Security Camera for $32.03 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $60, this 47% discount, or a solid $28 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Here you will have access to Alexa and Assistant integration with its Wi-Fi connectivity. Recordings made by the camera can either be stored in the cloud with the subscription TP-Link offers or on a local microSD card. In the Tapo app, you can set up custom activity zones that will be used to detect motion and trigger actions. This camera also uses a starlight sensor to have crisp detail even in low-light conditions. Communicate with people on the other side from anywhere using the integrated 2-way audio, then scare them off with the built-in siren. Check out our launch coverage for more details and keep reading for more.

Looking for an indoor camera instead? Check out the TP-Link Kasa Smart 2K Indoor Security Camera for $30. You will find that this camera has many similar features to the outdoor camera mentioned before. Recordings can be stored locally or on the cloud, and you can use Alexa and Assistant to monitor the feeds. TP-Link positions this camera as being perfect as a baby monitor. The camera can even notify you when it hears crying. With this camera, the Kasa Care subscription service will give you the ability to store 30 days’ worth of clips in the cloud and gain more advanced detection functions with the cameras.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, lights, and even more. Looking to upgrade your home Wi-Fi for the new year? We’re currently tracking 30% price drops on Amazon’s eero Mesh Wi-Fi Systems starting from $97. Leading the way here is the 3-node eero Pro 6 Wi-Fi Mesh System for $419, a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked. With this eero Pro 6 mesh system, you’ll find that it can provide wireless networking for up to 6,000-square feet with up to Gigabit speeds. The unique technology used by eero’s system “optimizes for your space” to deliver the best experience, with support for 75 devices or more.

TP-Link Tapo 2K Smart Outdoor Security Camera features:

Designed and built for your family’s safety and your convenience, the Tapo Smart Outdoor Security Wi-Fi Camera with 24/7 Recording C320WS will keep AI-enhanced watch over your outdoors. Featuring ultra-clear 2K 4MP QHD resolution video rest assured that no details of faces or objects will be missed. Even at night, the dual-integrated spotlights and starlight night sensor work together to provide high-resolution and full color night vision so nothing can hide in the dark, and an integrated IR sensor enables long distance night vision up to 98 feet away.

