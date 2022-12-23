Amazon takes 30% off eero 6/+ and Pro 6/6E mesh Wi-Fi systems to close out 2022 from $97

Amazon is taking 30% off a wide range of its eero mesh Wi-Fi systems priced from $97 shipped. Our top pick is the 3-node eero Pro 6 Wi-Fi Mesh System for $419. Down from $599, today’s deal not only saves you 30% while taking $180 off, but also marks a return to the second-best price that we’ve only seen once before at Amazon. With this eero Pro 6 mesh system, you’ll find that it can provide wireless networking for up to 6,000-square feet with up to Gigabit speeds. The unique technology used by eero’s system “optimizes for your space” to deliver the best experience, with support for 75 devices or more. Set up takes just minutes, and eero Pro 6 even doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub to make setting up devices you get for Christmas even easier. Keep reading for more eero deals.

Additional eero discounts:

With your newfound wireless coverage at home, why not pick up a Sonos One SL AirPlay 2 smart speaker? Right now, it’s seeing a rare certified refurbished discount to $119, which is a full $80 below its normal going rate. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your kit as we head into 2023.

eero Pro 6 features:

eero Pro 6 covers up to 6,000 sq. ft. with support for wifi speeds up to a gigabit.

eero’s mesh wifi technology optimizes for your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home.

Wi-Fi 6 supports faster wifi than prior standards and permits 75+ connected devices

The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. Plus, free customer support is available 7 days a week.

