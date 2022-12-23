Amazon takes 30% off eero 6/+ and Pro 6/6E mesh Wi-Fi systems to close out 2022 from $97

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmart HomeNetworkingeero
30% off From $97

Amazon is taking 30% off a wide range of its eero mesh Wi-Fi systems priced from $97 shipped. Our top pick is the 3-node eero Pro 6 Wi-Fi Mesh System for $419. Down from $599, today’s deal not only saves you 30% while taking $180 off, but also marks a return to the second-best price that we’ve only seen once before at Amazon. With this eero Pro 6 mesh system, you’ll find that it can provide wireless networking for up to 6,000-square feet with up to Gigabit speeds. The unique technology used by eero’s system “optimizes for your space” to deliver the best experience, with support for 75 devices or more. Set up takes just minutes, and eero Pro 6 even doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub to make setting up devices you get for Christmas even easier. Keep reading for more eero deals.

Additional eero discounts:

With your newfound wireless coverage at home, why not pick up a Sonos One SL AirPlay 2 smart speaker? Right now, it’s seeing a rare certified refurbished discount to $119, which is a full $80 below its normal going rate. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your kit as we head into 2023.

eero Pro 6 features:

  • eero Pro 6 covers up to 6,000 sq. ft. with support for wifi speeds up to a gigabit.
  • eero’s mesh wifi technology optimizes for your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home.
  • Wi-Fi 6 supports faster wifi than prior standards and permits 75+ connected devices
  • The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. Plus, free customer support is available 7 days a week.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Networking eero

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

DeeRC’s 2K FPV drone takes to the skies at 53% of...
Denon’s regularly $500 Home 250 Wireless AirPlay ...
CORSAIR’s wireless K70 PRO RGB mini 60% gaming ke...
Save 47% on TP-Link’s 2022 Tapo 2K Smart Outdoor ...
Cole Haan End of Year Flash Sale takes up to 60% off hu...
Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Wireless Charger Duo...
Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Pro hits best price yet...
Load more...
Show More Comments