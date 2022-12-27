ASUS’ regularly $800 Vivobook S 14 Flip Laptop sees first price drop to low of $572 (Save 28%)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip i5/8GB/512GB Laptop for $572.10 shipped. Normally going for $800, this 28% discount, or solid $228 price drop marks a new all-time low price while being the first drop to date. The 12th Gen Intel i5 2.5GHz processor here, while not the latest generation, will be powerful enough to run your office programs and even play some light games with the 8GB of RAM backing it. Microsoft’s flagship operating system, Windows 11, is included here so you won’t have to upgrade from Windows 10 yourself. The 14-inch 1080p touchscreen here is backed by an IPS panel for wide viewing angles, which is important given this laptop can be flipped into a tablet configuration. Head below for more.

Looking at I/O, you’ll have access to a single USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI output, and a single USB-A port, which is somewhat limited. You can expand upon it by using some savings on the Anker USB-C 8-in-1 Hub for $56. Over the single USB-C connection, you will gain access to an additional HDMI output, two USB-A 3.2 10Gb/s ports, both micro and SD card reader slots, Ethernet, a single USB-C 3.2 10Gb/s port, and a USB-C PD input to deliver up to 100W to your laptop so it will stay charged.

Looking to prop up your laptop while working? We’re currently tracking the LORYERGO Aluminum Laptop Stand for $10, matching the all-time low price we’ve previously tracked. Designed to uphold your MacBook, Chromebook, Surface Laptop, or any other portable computer, this stand is perfect for bringing a bit more versatility and ergonomics to your desk setup. It’s made of aluminum and features a study build quality which makes it a great choice for even more premium configurations.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip i5/8GB/512GB Laptop features:

Get ready for great adventures with Vivobook S 14 Flip, the super-versatile convertible with a 360° hinge that gives you the freedom to work or play. Enjoy the smooth performance of the latest Intel Core processors and fast SSD storage, also give your eyes a treat with its amazing 14-inch FHD NanoEdge touchscreen. It’s the perfect choice for smashing those daily tasks or chilling out in style, and with plenty of ports including the latest Thunderbolt 4, it’s easy to connect to anything, anywhere. A trendy Quiet Bluer finish makes the Vivobook S 14 Flip a stylish part of your world today.

