This aluminum laptop stand makes your office more ergonomic in 2023 for under $10 (55% off)

Perfect Office Products 2020 (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the LORYERGO Aluminum Laptop Stand for $9.89 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code LY5YDSVR at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal price of $22, today’s deal knocks 55% off and matches our last mention for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to uphold your MacBook, Chromebook, Surface Laptop, or any other portable computer, this stand is perfect for bringing a bit more versatility and ergonomics to your desk setup. It’s made of aluminum and features a study build quality which makes it a great choice for even more premium configurations. Plus, the open frame makes it easy to organize cables, store your mouse and keyboard, or anything else. Keep reading for more.

If you need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $7.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, which is a few bucks below today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.

Ready to pick up a new laptop to start 2023 with as well? Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Pro is still on sale for $1,099 as we head into the New Year. Down $200 from its normal going rate, you’ll get the latest chip that Apple has to offer alongside all-day battery life and support for Thunderbolt 4/USB4 as well.

LORYERGO Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

Heat Dissipation – Keeping your laptop cool is the key to prolonging its service life. Using a laptop stand for desk will raise your laptop from a flat surface, which allows natural air to continuously cool your laptop and prevent it from overheating.

Better Ergonomics – This laptop stand easily lifts your laptop to a higher level. It can help relieve posture related problems such as muscle strain, or neck and shoulder discomfort as you work. The keyboard can also be placed at an angle that is more ergonomic for typing.

Reduce Clutter – Using a laptop stand is not only a solution for improving working efficiency, but also a way to get your table organized. If you lift your notebook off the table, you will have additional storage space to put away your keyboard and mouse when not in use.

