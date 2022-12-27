ASUS’ 31.5-inch Curved 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor falls 40% in return to low of $300, more

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix 31.5-inch Curved 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor for $299.99 shipped. Normally going for $500, this 40% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve only seen once before. Featuring support for NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and ASUS’ Extreme Low Blur Sync technology, you will experience next to no tearing or ghosting while gaming. This monitor will also run at an overclocked 170Hz refresh rate to give you even more frames to react to enemies quickly. You’ll get an HDMI 2.0 and a DisplayPort 1.2 port to use for your computer and consoles plus a built-in USB hub. Each monitor is color-calibrated at the factory and can cover around 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Keep reading below for more monitor deals.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals after checking out these monitor deals. Looking for a new powerful gaming desktop? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR ONE a200 Ryzen 9/32GB/1TB SSD/2TB HDD/RTX 3080 Compact Gaming Desktop marked down to $2,600, an all-time low price. While the RYzen 9 5900X processor here is not the latest generation, it is still plenty powerful with the RTX 3080 graphics running even AAA games at 1440p at high frame rates. The 32GB of DDR5 RAM is plenty for gaming and even running professional creative applications with the 1TB of SSD storage being perfect for your boot drive with the 2TB hard drive storing your large games.

ASUS ROG Strix 31.5-inch Curved 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Maximize your game with the Aura Sync-enabled ROG Strix XG32VC gaming monitor. With a glorious 170Hz refresh rate with a 1800R curvature, the 31.5” XG32VC delivers fully immersive and smooth gameplay with Adaptive Sync/FreeSync. The added USB Type C port provides flexibility for connecting all your devices.

