CORSAIR’s regularly $3,800 ONE a200 RTX 3080 Gaming Desktop falls to new low of $2,600

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR ONE a200 Ryzen 9/32GB/1TB SSD/2TB HDD/RTX 3080 Compact Gaming Desktop for $2,599.99 shipped. Normally going for $3,800, this 32% discount, or a solid $1,200 price drop marks a new all-time low price while being one of the first major drops we’ve seen. While the RYzen 9 5900X processor here is not the latest generation, it is still plenty powerful with the RTX 3080 graphics running even AAA games at 1440p at high frame rates. The 32GB of DDR5 RAM is plenty for gaming and even running professional creative applications with the 1TB of SSD storage being perfect for your boot drive with the 2TB hard drive storing your large games. While some parts of this desktop are upgradeable, it is tightly integrated and can pose some difficulty. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a mobile gaming solution, check out the Acer Predator Helios 300 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $1,099. You will get Wi-Fi 6 support with lightning-fast wireless internet on supported networks alongside the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor and RTX 3060 graphics. This hardware is perfectly capable of powering the 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display in pretty much any game, with some stronger AAA games needing some settings turned down. One unique feature this laptop comes with that you won’t see in too many other places is the Alexa Show Mode which will let this device operate as if it were a Show device.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. You’ll also want to pick up a new keyboard for your desktop. We’re currently tracking the latest CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $99, the all-time low price. Coming equipped with CORSAIR’s OPX RGB Optical-Mechanical key switches, the K70 RGB TKL will have “hyper-fast input with 1.0mm actuation distance and smooth linear travel, guaranteed for 150 million keystrokes.” These keys also feature RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology.

CORSAIR ONE a200 Ryzen 9/32GB/1TB/2TB/RTX 3080 Desktop features:

The CORSAIR ONE packs all the performance of a full cutting-edge AMD-powered gaming desktop into a gorgeous and quiet small-form-factor that takes up less desk space than a laptop.

An AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor powers the most demanding games and obliterates multithreaded tasks like 3D or video rendering and software compiling.

An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU with real-time ray tracing technology enables unbelievably lifelike graphics and high frame rates, dwarfing the performance of previous generation graphics cards.

