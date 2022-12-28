ASUS’ regularly $105 ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Gaming Keyboard falls to new low of $80

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL 80% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $105, this 24% discount, or solid $25 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve seen. Coming in the Tenkeyless form factor (TKL), you will miss out on some editing keys and have no Numpad, but you will have much more room for your mouse to maneuver around. It also comes equipped with ROG NX Brown key switches for ultra tactile response with a 33% click ratio to ensure you know when the key has been pressed. One unique feature that I personally haven’t seen on another keyboard is the Instant Privacy key which minimizes all open apps and mutes all audio with a simple key press. The keyboard is topped with an aluminum faceplate to stand up to everyday use while staying stylish in the process. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the ones above. We’re also tracking the CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $99, the new all-time low price. Coming equipped with CORSAIR’s OPX RGB Optical-Mechanical key switches, the K70 RGB TKL will have “hyper-fast input with 1.0mm actuation distance and smooth linear travel, guaranteed for 150 million keystrokes.” These keys also feature RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL 80% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

ROG Strix Scope NX TKL is a compact, tenkeyless mechanical keyboard with Xccurate Design – an extra-wide Ctrl key that’s easier to feel and find in the FPS frenzy. With ROG-tuned ROG NX mechanical switches, an all-aluminum top plate for strength and style, and more customizable Aura RGB lighting than we’ve ever engineered into a ROG keyboard, Strix Scope NX TKL empowers you to play like a pro and rise above the battlefield crowd. ROG Strix Scope NX TKL is a high-performance mechanical gaming keyboard with a small footprint, freeing up space on your worktop for broader mouse movements – perfect for the lower sensitivity settings that slow the reticle for leveled-up aiming accuracy.

