CORSAIR’s K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Mechanical Keyboard falls to new low of $99

Amazon is now offering the latest CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $98.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $160, this 38% discount, or solid $61 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Coming equipped with CORSAIR’s OPX RGB Optical-Mechanical key switches, the K70 RGB TKL will have “hyper-fast input with 1.0mm actuation distance and smooth linear travel, guaranteed for 150 million keystrokes.” These keys also feature RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology. While this new technology provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz. The detachable USB-C cable allows you to easily transport the keyboard around with the tournament switch ensuring the RGB backlighting doesn’t distract you mid-game. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $80. Instead of the Optical-Mechanical switches used above, CORSAIR is using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs here. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you. Full N-Key rollover is also present so you can be assured your computer will read every keypress no matter how fast you’re typing.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to fly in Microsoft’s latest Flight Simulator? We’re currently tracking the Thrustmaster T-Flight HOTAS One marked down to $60, a return to the 2022 low price. There are a total of five-axis alongside 14 action buttons, one rapid-fire trigger, and a multi-directional hat switch. You can either have the throttle and joystick attached for increased stability and taking up less space, or they can be split apart with two screws to be spread out in a more traditional cockpit layout.

CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard will carry you to victory with a compact tenkeyless form-factor and powerful CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing technology. CORSAIR OPX RGB optical-mechanical keyswitches offer hyper-fast 1.0mm actuation guaranteed for 150 million keypresses, topped by durable double-shot PBT keycaps. Win in style with a refined aluminum frame and dynamic per-key RGB backlighting and flip the tournament switch to instantly disable macros and swap to distraction-free lighting.

