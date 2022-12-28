CORSAIR’s MP600 GS 500GB NVMe SSD with 4.8GB/s transfer rates sees first discount to $50

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR MP600 GS 500GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $49.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $63, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked at Amazon, and, consequently, a new all-time low. Ready to bring speedy storage to your system, this drive packs transfer rates of up to 4.8GB/s. Mounting directly to your motherboard, you’ll find that this drive is perfect for adding extra game or storage space to your desktop or laptop. M.2 drives are great because it doesn’t require additional cables or plugs to work and mounts directly to the motherboard. Plus, this drive would be great for Windows DirectStorage when it goes live for giving your games an extra boost. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then keep reading for extra information.

If you need mass storage that’s not as fast, consider picking up this Seagate 4TB desktop 3.5-inch HDD for $68 at Amazon. That’s just $17 per TB, while today’s deal is $100 per TB of storage. Sure, this Seagate drive will max out around 100MB/s, while the CORSAIR above will hit 4.8GB/s. But, at the end of the day, if you need mass storage for backing up photos, videos, and more, then Seagate’s HDD is a solid choice all around.

Do you need an on-the-go laptop to use for working away from the house? Consider MSI’s Creator 17 RTX 3080 laptop that’s on sale for a new low of $2,929.50. Down $570 from its normal going rate, this laptop packs an RTX 3080 and i7 processor alongside a 17.3-inch 4K mini LED display.

CORSAIR MP600 GS NVMe SSD features:

A PCIe Gen4 x4 controller delivers up to 4,800MB/sec sequential read and 4,500MB/sec sequential write speeds*, for phenomenal read, write, and response times. Load games, boot Windows, open and transfer files, all faster than ever. Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 GS delivers great storage performance. Provides the ideal mix of performance and endurance to keep your drive performing at its best for years.

