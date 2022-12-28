MSI’s Creator 17 RTX 3080 laptop sees $570 price drop to new all-time low of $2,929.50

Amazon is now offering the MSI Creator 17 i7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Creator Laptop for $2,929.47 shipped. Normally going for $3,500, this 16% discount, or solid $570 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The Creator 17 will come running Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system and will be powered by the 11th Gen Intel i7-11800H octa-core processor and RTX 3080 graphics. The 17.3-inch 4K 60Hz Mini LED display is Calman Verified, features 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and comes with DisplayHDR 1000 certifcation for creative work. Wi-Fi 6E, a single USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and HDMI output round out this professional machine. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $831.50 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The processor here is the same but the graphics are stepped down fairly significantly. The screen here is smaller at 15.6 inches and drops to a 1080p resolution while stepping up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut down to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking MSI’s 2022 Prestige 14 EVO i5/16GB/512GB Laptop marked down to $903, the new all-time low price. Coming equipped with a 12th Gen Intel i5 processor and 16GB of system memory, the MSI Prestige 14 EVO is a great combination of style and speed. The 14-inch display comes with a 1080p resolution with an IR webcam located above for Windows Hello support alongside the fingerprint reader integrated within the trackpad.

MSI Creator 17 i7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Creator Laptop features:

Equipped with the 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor, the Creator 17 delivers faster performance with 8 cores and up to 4.6GHz dual core turbo frequency. The new generation is designed for multitasking and pro-level processing tasks. Whether it’s graphic design, video editing, or 3D rendering, the Creator 17 gives you a smoother workflow, saving time to develop more ideas.

