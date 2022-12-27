MSI’s 2022 Prestige 14 EVO laptop with 12th Gen Intel processor falls 21% to new low of $903

Amazon is now offering the 2022 MSI Prestige 14 EVO i5/16GB/512GB Laptop for $902.93 shipped. Normally going for $1,149, this 21% discount, or solid $246 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming equipped with a 12th Gen Intel i5 processor and 16GB of system memory, the MSI Prestige 14 EVO is a great combination of style and speed. The 14-inch display comes with a 1080p resolution with an IR webcam located above for Windows Hello support alongside the fingerprint reader integrated within the trackpad. You will have 512GB of NVMe SSD storage so all you’re programs will feel snappy with quick access to your files. Rounding out the Prestige 14 EVO laptop is the single USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a microSD card reader, and an audio combo jack. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

You could take some of your savings here and grab the CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub for $225 after clipping the on-page coupon to expand your I/O with the MSI Prestige. With a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to four USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports for connecting high-speed devices like external SSDs or the like and a total of four Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports with one being used to connect the hub to your computer. This allows you to daisy chain Thunderbolt devices outside the hub for connecting something like an eGPU. The hub can also provide up to 60W of power delivery to your computer so it stays charged even while connected.

Looking to prop up your laptop while working? We’re currently tracking the LORYERGO Aluminum Laptop Stand for $10, matching the all-time low price we’ve previously tracked. Designed to uphold your MacBook, Chromebook, Surface Laptop, or any other portable computer, this stand is perfect for bringing a bit more versatility and ergonomics to your desk setup. It’s made of aluminum and features a study build quality which makes it a great choice for even more premium configurations.

MSI Prestige 14 EVO i5/16GB/512GB Laptop features:

MSI Prestige 14 Evo is verified by Intel Evo platform with exceptional performance and features that keep you going forward. Collaborating with Intel Evo brings the perfect combination of performance, responsiveness, battery life and stunning experiences to a new class of sleek, stylish laptops.

