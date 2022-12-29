Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K returns to Black Friday pricing for Prime members at $25 (50% off)

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 shipped. Down 50% from its list price, today’s deal marks a return to the Black Friday mention that we tracked last month. Whether your TV has a built-in smart operating system, or it’s lacking in that area, having a dedicated streaming media player is the way to go. The Fire TV Stick 4K delivers both 4K and HDR playback, bringing high-quality content to any screen in your house. With Alexa built-in, you’ll be able to control smart home gear with the voice remote as well as use other smart speakers to command the TV. Keep reading for more.

When it comes to streaming media players, today’s deal is about as good as it gets value wise. For comparison, the renewed Roku Express HD is available for $25 at Amazon without delivering 4K content. Even the entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite without the Alexa voice remote or 4K playback costs $30 right now.

Looking for other ways to upgrade your home theater? Consider picking up Pipishell’s low-profile TV wall mount that’s ready to hold screens up to 90-inches across. With support for up to 132 pounds, it can hold TVs old and new with ease. At 50% off, you’ll spend just $20 on this low-profile mount that’ll give any home theater an upgrade.

Fire TV Stick 4K features:

Cinematic experience – Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos – Feel scenes come to life with support for immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.

Endless entertainment – Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.

Live and free TV – Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with Pluto TV, Freevee, YouTube and more.

