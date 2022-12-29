Pipishell’s low-profile TV wall mount supports up to 90-inch screens at 50% off, now $20

Pipishell (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 42- to 90-inch Low Profile TV Mount for $19.98 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Designed for basically any TV ranging from 42 to 90 inches, this mount can support displays up to 132 pounds and has VESA holes ranging from 200×200 to 800×600. The low-profile design means that your TV won’t stick out far from the wall when mounted, making this a great option for rooms without a lot of space. It only sticks out 1.37 inches from the wall, which is hardly any protrusion at all. So, if you’re trying to clean up the living room or home theater in 2023, then this is a great way to do just that. Keep reading for more.

If you’re in the market for a more basic mount, well, this model is a great option. It doesn’t offer support for 90-inch TVs or 132 pound displays, but it does have support for panels ranging from 26- to 55-inches. You’ll find a tilt function built-in here, and all that at a price of just $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Don’t forget about the deal that we found on Lifetime Plex Pass, which delivers HDR tone mapping, transcoding options, and much more. Down to $90 right now, this is 25% off a one-time purchase of Plex Pass which is a must-have for anyone who wants to run their own home media server.

Piipshell Low Profile TV Mount features:

This ultra slim tv wall mount is suitable for Most 42-90 inches TVs up to 132 lbs with VESA mounting holes pattern from 200x200mm to 800x600mm, fit for 16 to 24 inch wood studs. Please check your TV VESA pattern, weight, studs spacing and possible blocked input before purchase.

This low profile TV mount restract only 1.37″ to the wall to save space. Long enough wall plate allow you to easily center your tv.

This fixed TV wall mount bracket made from sturdy metal can seucurely hold your big TV on wall . We are so confident in the construction, strength and durability of this wall bracket

