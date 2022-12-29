Save 20% on TP-Link’s Deco Wi-Fi 6E XE75 Pro Mesh System 3-pack in return to low of $400

Amazon is currently offering the latest TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi Mesh System 3-pack for $399.99 shipped. More recently going for $500, this 20% discount, or solid $100 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Wi-Fi 6E is the latest standard to reach the consumer space with the 6GHz frequency and this tri-band system takes full advantage. Covering up to 7,200-square feet, setup is handled with the Deco app that will then allow for simple management over the network with Alexa integration to boot. As an upgrade over the existing XE75 system, you now have access to 2.5GbE for even faster data transfers and Wi-Fi. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

While each Deco unit has two Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $16. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

The XE75 Pro mesh system is aimed at those dealing with large amounts of data and to deal with that, you’ll need the storage to back it up. We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR MP600 GS 500GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Internal SSD marked down to $50, the new all-time low price. Ready to bring speedy storage to your system, this drive packs transfer rates of up to 4.8GB/s. Mounting directly to your motherboard, you’ll find that this drive is perfect for adding extra game or storage space to your desktop or laptop. M.2 drives are great because it doesn’t require additional cables or plugs to work and mounts directly to the motherboard.

TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System features:

Beyond the Speed of Gigabit – A 2.5 Gbps port and 2 Gigabit ports per unit allow you to take full advantage of your Multi-Gig broadband speed (Ideal for gigabit+ internet plans up to 2.5 Gbps). Plug your PCs, smart TVs, or game consoles into the ports for blazing-fast wired connections

Easy Setup and Management – The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home; Works with Alexa as well Turn on or off Guest Wi-Fi by simple voice commands

AI-Driven Mesh – Deco XE75 Pro delivers smart WiFi that follows you wherever you are, without interruption. It automatically learns your network environment, client quality, and user behaviors

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!