Save 55% on Adobe’s 2022 Photoshop and Premiere Elements for PC and Mac at $67

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the 2022 Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements for PC and Mac on disc for $66.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $150, as it does over at Amazon, this 55% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This is a great way to avoid Adobe’s subscription service while still having access to its powerful tools and Sense AI that delivers “automated options to do the heavy lifting so you can instantly turn photos into art, warp photos to fit any shape, reframe your video subjects, and more.” There are even guided edits that will teach you how to make the perfect picture and get you started. Take a closer look at Adobe elements in our announcement coverage and head below for more.

Want to grab this software but don’t have access to a disc reader? You can take some of your savings to grab the Gotega External USB 3.0 DVD Drive for $19.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Over a single USB connection, you will be able to read and write DVDs and CDs with the player working across practically any operating system. You won’t need to install any software or drivers for the drive to work. While this reader will allow you to install the software above, it will also let you watch your DVDs on the go and even burn some CDs of your own.

If you find yourself regularly editing pictures and videos, it is probably time to upgrade your monitor. We’re currently tracking the ASUS TUF 28-inch 4K 60Hz Gaming Monitor marked down to $249, the all-time low price. Coming with AMD FreeSync and Adaptive-Sync compatibility, you will be able to game at the 60hz refresh rate without screen tearing. This monitor also comes with support for HDR10 content with 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Adobe Photoshop & Premiere Elements features:

Automated options do the heavy lifting so you can instantly turn photos into art, warp photos to fit any shape, reframe your video subjects, and more.

Add moving overlays or 3D camera motion to photos and save as MP4s for easy sharing on social.

Create the perfect pet pic; extend, remove, or replace photo backgrounds; add fun animated overlays to your videos; bring out details in video shadows and highlights; and more.

