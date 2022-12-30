Game at 4K with ASUS’ TUF 28-inch monitor marked down 24% in return to low of $249

Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF 28-inch 4K 60Hz Gaming Monitor for $249 shipped. Normally going for $329, this 24% discount, or a solid $80 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this monitor. Coming with AMD FreeSync and Adaptive-Sync compatibility, you will be able to game at the 60hz refresh rate without screen tearing. This monitor also comes with support for HDR10 content with 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2 input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables. Keep reading below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Ultrawide Single Monitor Mount for $59.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Though ultrawide is in its name, it can hold essentially any monitor. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking the ASUS TUF 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor marked down to $169, the new all-time low price. The 27-inch size here is the upper limit for the 1080p resolution, but you do get a 165Hz refresh rate for fluid gameplay. AMD FreeSync Premium and Adaptive-Sync support are present here to eliminate screen tearing with ASUS’ Extreme Low Motion Blur technology helping to eliminate ghosting.

ASUS TUF 28-inch 4K 60Hz Gaming Monitor features:

28-inch 4K (3840×2160) IPS DCI-P3 grade gaming monitor for stunning crisp and detailed visuals

Compatible with industry-standard HDR10 high dynamic range for color and brightness levels that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors

Shadow Boost enhances image details in dark areas, brightening scenes without over-exposing bright areas

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

