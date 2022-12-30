Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 30W Dual USB-C/A Charger $13 (52% off), more

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Aukey’s official Newegg storefront is offering its 30W Dual USB-C/A Charger for $12.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $27 direct from Aukey and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked so far this year. Ready to charge your mobile kit from anywhere, this adapter packs a 30W USB-C port when used standalone and 18W when both the USB-C and USB-A ports are being utilized at the same time. At 30W, this charger is enough to power even Apple’s MacBook Air and iPad Pro as well as the iPhone 14 when you use a USB-C to Lightning cable. Plus, with the USB-A port, you’ll be able to plug in things like the Apple Watch, AirPods, and more.

Dynamic Detect: Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect the USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 30W Power Delivery when used on its own and 18W Power Delivery when both ports are used together. Convenient Charging: This compact dual-port USB c wall charger features a slim & lightweight design with foldable plug for convenience and portability Handy for home office and on-the-go charging. Future-Proof Power Source: A powerful USB C charger with Power Delivery 3 0 output and standard USB output to efficiently charge all your USB-C and USB-powered gear. Safe & Reliable: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current overheating and overcharging.

