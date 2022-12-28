Garmin Swim 2 GPS smartwatch tracks pool and open water workouts at 2022 low of $215

a close up of a watch

Amazon is offering the Garmin Swim 2 GPS Smartwatch for $215 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $249, today’s deal marks the best prices that we’ve tracked in well over a year. This smartwatch is perfect for heading out to swim specifically, but also track your other workouts throughout the year. It has both pool and open-water swim modes which record distance, pace, stroke count, and GPS to help you know how many calories you’ve burned in the water. There’s also advanced features to help you stay on pace, log drills, and more. Plus, the smartwatch can last for up to 13 hours in GPS mode, 72 hours in pool mode, or seven days in smartwatch mode. Plus, it can monitor underwater estimated wrist-based heart rate during swim activities for more accurate measurements. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings toward this 3-pack of screen protectors that are designed specifically for this smartwatch. Coming in at $7.50 on Amazon, it’s budget-friendly and with multiple included, you’ll be able to swap it out should one get damaged while swimming.

Do you need a way to listen to tunes on the way to or from the pool? Consider using Sony’s latest XM5 active noise cancelling headphones, which are on sale for $279 right now. Coming in at a new all-time low, you’d normally spend $348 for Sony’s XM5, making now the best time yet to pick up these premium headphones.

Garmin Swim 2 GPS Smartwatch features:

  • GPS swimming smartwatch for the pool and open water
  • o Battery life: up to 7 days in smartwatch mode, 13 hours in GPS and optical heart rate (OHR) mode and 72 hours in pool and OHR mode
  • Pool swim mode: records distance, pace, stroke count, stroke type and SWOLF (gauges swimming efficiency)
  • Open-water swim mode: uses built-in GPS for swims in lakes, oceans or rivers; records distance, pace, stroke count, SWOLF, stroke rate and stroke distance
  • Offers advanced features for staying on pace, logging drills and more
  • Includes free online analysis, custom workout creation, storage and sharing on Garmin Connect online community
  • Connected features (paired with a compatible smartphone) include smart notifications and automatic uploads to our Garmin Connect online community
  • Monitors underwater estimated wrist-based heart rate during swim activities

