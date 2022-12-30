TP-Link’s Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 3-pack falls $70 in return to all-time low of $160

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 3-pack for $159.99 shipped. Normally going for $230, this 30% discount, or solid $70 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked only once before. This whole-home solution will cover upwards of 5,800-square feet between the three units provided here with the system being strong enough to handle up to 150 connected devices. The Deco app will assist you in the first-time setup and will give you management abilities over the network with Alexa support for controlling things like the guest Wi-Fi. Each unit has two Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting hardwired devices, other than the primary unit that will have one used for the WAN connection. While these units connect wirelessly, you could connect Ethernet to each unit for a wired backhaul for lower latency and higher performance. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

If your household is anything like mine, you’ll need more Ethernet connections than those provided with these units. In that case, be sure to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $16. This simple switch is plug-n-play which means all you have to do is connect power and an Ethernet cord between your router and the switch. It will immediately begin working with other attached devices not even knowing the difference. There is no fan here for silent operation with the switch able to mount on your desktop or a wall.

After upgrading your home network, you can have more confidence in your smart home tech keeping a reliable connection. We’re currently tracking the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera marked down to $70, a return to the all-time low price. The Essential Indoor Camera is perfect for keeping an eye on your home from afar. You don’t have to worry about prying eyes either, as there’s a physical, automated privacy shield to block the lens whenever you’re home. It opens only when you’re away, and that’s when the 130-degree field-of-view 1080p sensor begins recording.

TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Easy Setup and Management – The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home; Works with Alexa as well Turn on or off Guest Wi-Fi by simple voice commands

Each Deco X20 has 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports(6 in total for a 3-pack) and supports Wired Ethernet Backhaul for better speeds. Any of them can work as a Wi-Fi Router

Deco units work to provide you faster speeds up to 1.8 Gbps for buffer-free 8K/4K streaming and gaming even with all your smart home, mobile, and other electronic devices connected to your network.

