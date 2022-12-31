Ultraloq’s U Bolt Pro delivers six ways to enter your home at return to low of $126, more

Through next weekend, Woot is offering the Ultraloq Smart Lock lineup from $74 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Our top pick is the U Bolt Pro with Wi-Fi Bridge at $125.99. Down from a $199 list price, and $160 sale at Amazon right now, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before on Cyber Monday. You’ll find that the Ultraloq U Bolt Pro is perfect for adding a wide variety of entry methods to your home. It allows you to unlock the door with a touch-and-go 360-degree fingerprint sensor, anti-peep keypad, a smartphone, automatically with geolocation, shake to open, or even a mechanical key. On top of that, the U Bolt Pro supports “ekeys” that you can share with friends or family who only need temporary access to your home. You’ll also be able to use voice commands with Alexa or Assistant to unlock the door as well. Keep reading for more.

For built-in Wi-Fi and a smaller price point, consider picking up the Wyze Lock Bolt for $80 on Amazon. It comes in at $46 less than today’s lead deal and delivers many similar features. It has a built-in keypad, a fingerprint reader, and smartphone access. However, to keep costs low, Wyze did remove the physical key portion of the Lock Bolt. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more.

Further secure your home by installing an Arlo Essential Indoor Camera. While you might not be a fan of putting cameras indoors, the Arlo Essential differentiates itself by having a physical shutter that covers the lens whenever you’re home. It’s something that you can easily see to know whether it’s engaged or not, and being a physical shutter there’s no way to override it without it being visible. Right now, the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is on sale for $70 at Amazon right now, which marks a return to its all-time low there.

Ultraloq U Bolt Pro features:

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro is a secure and versatile smart deadbolt that offers 6-in-1 keyless entry to your home. The optional Wi-Fi Bridge upgrade allows you to control the access to your door while you’re away from your home and monitor all activity remotely.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!