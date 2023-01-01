Acer’s Predator 34-inch Curved 1440p 180Hz gaming monitor falls to new low of $900

Amazon is now offering the Acer Predator 34-inch Curved 1440p 180Hz Gaming Monitor for $899.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,100, this 18% discount, or a solid $200 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, you will be able to game at the 180Hz refresh rate without screen tearing. The color performance and contrast here also let this monitor meet the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to boot. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables alongside an integrated USB hub which adds four USB-A ports. Head below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Ultrawide Single Monitor Mount for $70. Though ultrawide is in its name, it can hold essentially any monitor. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade some of your peripherals as well? We’re still tracking Razer’s Viper V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse marked down to $120, the best price we’ve tracked for the black colorway. Ready to upgrade your gaming setup, this mouse weighs in at just 59g and is “one of the lightest esports mice ever created” according to Razer. The Focus Pro 30K optical sensor and Gen 3 optical switches pair well with HyperSpeed wireless connectivity.

Acer Predator 34-inch Curved 1440p 180Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Brace yourself! The Predator X34 brings a whole new meaning to the word epic. Infused with up to 180Hz refresh speed, life-mimicking HDR and a design rippling with futuristic elements–the Predator X34 transports you to a new realm of 21:9 immersion! This G-SYNC monitor takes gameplay to the next level of smooth. Enjoy exceptional color purity and more realistic natural images –all housed in a ZeroFrame design that makes for a near-seamless look!

